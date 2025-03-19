Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey News: Says he will play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 11:30am

Giddey (ankle) confirmed that he will play Wednesday against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Giddey, who has missed the past three games for Chicago, will shake off a questionable tag for Wednesday after going through the morning shootaround without any setbacks. With Giddey set to return, guys like Tre Jones, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips could be less involved for Chicago.

