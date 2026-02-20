Josh Giddey News: Sees 21 minutes in return

Giddey registered five points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 loss to Toronto.

Giddey returned to action after missing Chicago's previous eight matchups while nursing a hamstring injury. He saw a modest workload, which is to be expected, and it's fair to expect the Bulls to proceed with caution moving forward. Plus, the Bulls begin a back-to-back set Saturday against Detroit.