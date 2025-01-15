Josh Giddey News: Sniffs triple-double Tuesday

Giddey had seven points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The fourth-year guard came within a three-pointer of his 14th career triple-double. Giddey has been making a bigger impact on the glass since returning from an ankle injury in late December, averaging 11.4 points, 10.2 boards, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 threes over his last nine games, but his offensive impact has been muted by 39.0 percent shooting from the floor and a 31.4 percent mark from long distance. The Bulls could deal away veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, but they'll need Giddey's efficiency to improve if he's going to emerge as one of the foundation pieces of the roster afterward.