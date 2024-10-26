Josh Giddey News: Solid all-around showing Friday

Giddey produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 133-122 victory over the Bucks.

Giddey had a modest output in the season-opening loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday, but he played a prominent role in this win, ending just one assist away from a double-double and leading the Bulls in that category. At his best, Giddey is a player capable of racking up stats and filling out the stat sheet on a regular basis, and his numbers should trend in the right direction -- compared to the season opener -- as he gets more comfortable running the offense alongside Coby White, Zach LaVIne and Nikola Vucevic.