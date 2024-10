Giddey is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Giddey will start in his regular-season Bulls debut, filing in next to Coby White, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic in the first unit. Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 25.2 minutes per game during the 2023-24 regular season.