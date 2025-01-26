Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Struggles from field Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Giddey ended Saturday's 109-97 loss to Philadelphia with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes.

Giddey might have ended only three assists away from a triple-double, so his performance on the surface was decent in a game where the Bulls suffered a 12-point defeat. However, he struggled badly from the floor and made only four of his 13 shots. Giddey has five double-doubles and one triple-double across his last 10 games, a span in which he's averaging 9.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now