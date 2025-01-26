Josh Giddey News: Struggles from field Saturday
Giddey ended Saturday's 109-97 loss to Philadelphia with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes.
Giddey might have ended only three assists away from a triple-double, so his performance on the surface was decent in a game where the Bulls suffered a 12-point defeat. However, he struggled badly from the floor and made only four of his 13 shots. Giddey has five double-doubles and one triple-double across his last 10 games, a span in which he's averaging 9.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep.
