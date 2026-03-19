Josh Giddey News: Struggles vs. Toronto
Giddey racked up nine points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.
Giddey had a woeful shooting performance and looked completely overmatched in a 30-point loss, which resulted in him logging his fewest minutes since Feb. 24, when he played 26 minutes in a 131-99 blowout loss to the Hornets. Despite the subpar outing, Giddey has played well in recent weeks and remains one of the go-to fantasy options on the Bulls' roster, though the statistical regression is impossible to ignore. Giddey is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game since the All-Star break, but he posted 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest before the break.
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