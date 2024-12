Giddey (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey is set to return following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he should handle his regular workload in the backcourt now that he's been deemed available. Giddey is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game across 27 starts this season.