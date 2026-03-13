Josh Giddey News: Teases another triple-double
Giddey had 27 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.
The fifth-year guard came up a couple of boards short of his 11th triple-double of the season, and the 29th of his career, while the six made three-pointers were a season high. Giddey has dished at least 15 dimes in back-to-back games and has reached double-digits in that category in four of his last five appearances, averaging a blistering 19.4 points, 12.2 assists, 11.2 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.2 steals since the calendar flipped to March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes9 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2417 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1922 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More