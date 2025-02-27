Josh Giddey News: Teases triple-double in loss

Giddey totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

The fourth-year guard nearly put together his third triple-double of the season, but instead, he had to settle for his fourth straight double-double since the All-Star break. Giddey has also scored more than 20 points in each of those contests, averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 boards, 8.0 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and a stunning 77.8 percent (14-for-18) from long distance.