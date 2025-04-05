Josh Giddey News: Triple-double against Blazers

Giddey registered 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 19 rebounds and 12 assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It's the sixth triple-double of the season for Giddey, and the 17th of his career. Three of them have come in the last seven games despite some nagging injuries, and Giddey is averaging 17.3 points, 10.7 assists, 10.4 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.3 threes over that span.