Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Triple-double against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 11:58am

Giddey registered 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 19 rebounds and 12 assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It's the sixth triple-double of the season for Giddey and the 17th of his career. Three of them have come in the last seven games despite some nagging injuries, and Giddey is averaging 17.3 points, 10.7 assists, 10.4 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.3 threes over that span.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
