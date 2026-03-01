Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Triple-double in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 8:10pm

Giddey supplied 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 win over Milwaukee.

The triple-double was Giddey's eighth of the season, a new career high, and his 15th in a Chicago jersey -- tying Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for second on the franchise's all-time list. Giddey played more than 30 minutes for the first time since returning after the All-Star break from a hamstring strain, and his workload restriction appears to have been lifted. Before initially suffering the hamstring injury just after Christmas -- he returned for four games in late January but was then shut down again -- Giddey had been averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, 8.9 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals over his first 30 contests this season.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
