Josh Giddey News: Well-rounded stat line in loss

Giddey totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss to the 76ers.

Giddey did a little bit of everything for Chicago in Sunday's contest, leading all Bulls players in assists while ending second on the team in rebounds and one point short of the double-digit mark in a balanced performance. Giddey posted his fourth outing of the season with 10 or more dimes, and he's accompanied those performances with at least nine points and five boards in all four instances.