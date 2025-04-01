Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey News: Will play against Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:29pm

Giddey (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Giddey will shake off a questionable tag to suit up Tuesday, and he should be able to handle his normal workload. The 2021 first-rounder surged in the month of March, having averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.1 minutes over 10 games last month.

