Josh Giddey News: Will play against Raptors
Giddey (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Giddey will shake off a questionable tag to suit up Tuesday, and he should be able to handle his normal workload. The 2021 first-rounder surged in the month of March, having averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.1 minutes over 10 games last month.
