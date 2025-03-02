Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 12:41pm

Giddey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Giddey and Coby White (toe) have been upgraded from probable to available, but Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) have been ruled out. Giddey put up 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes of action during Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors, falling two assists short of his third triple-double this season.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
