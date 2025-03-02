Josh Giddey News: Will play Sunday

Giddey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Giddey and Coby White (toe) have been upgraded from probable to available, but Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) have been ruled out. Giddey put up 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes of action during Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors, falling two assists short of his third triple-double this season.