Josh Giddey News: Will play Thursday
Giddey (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Raptors.
Giddey is set for a return after missing Chicago's previous eight matchups while nursing a hamstring injury. He hasn't played in a game since Jan. 28, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team take it easy with his playing time in his first game back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More