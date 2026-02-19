Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Giddey (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Raptors.

Giddey is set for a return after missing Chicago's previous eight matchups while nursing a hamstring injury. He hasn't played in a game since Jan. 28, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team take it easy with his playing time in his first game back.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
