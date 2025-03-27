Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Will play vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:30pm

Giddey (forearm) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey is dealing with a forearm injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Thursday against Los Angeles. The talented guard came two steals shy of a quadruple-double in the Bulls' last matchup against the Lakers, so he'll be crucial to the team's attempt to get a second straight win against LeBron James' squad in Chicago.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now