Josh Giddey News: Will play vs. LAL

Giddey (forearm) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey is dealing with a forearm injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Thursday against Los Angeles. The talented guard came two steals shy of a quadruple-double in the Bulls' last matchup against the Lakers, so he'll be crucial to the team's attempt to get a second straight win against LeBron James' squad in Chicago.