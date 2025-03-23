Josh Green Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Green (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Green was initially listed as probable due to left shoulder soreness, but his downgrade to questionable puts his availability in jeopardy. Green has missed only one contest since Feb. 10. Nick Smith started that game and scored 11 points in 34 minutes. Smith, Wendell Moore, Seth Curry and KJ Simpson would be candidates for elevated minutes if Green is unable to play Sunday.