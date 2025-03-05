Fantasy Basketball
Josh Green headshot

Josh Green Injury: Out vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:11pm

Green (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Green will miss a game for the first time since sitting out two contests between Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 due to a calf injury, as he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's clash due to an illness. DaQuan Jeffries and Seth Curry could see more minutes with Green being out. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Cavaliers.

Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
