Josh Green Injury: Probable for Friday

Green (illness) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Green is trending toward getting back on the floor Friday against Cleveland. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 40 percent from deep.