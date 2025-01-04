Fantasy Basketball
Josh Green headshot

Josh Green Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Green is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left shoulder injury.

Green hasn't missed a game since being out in two of the Hornets' first three games of the campaign, and he's been in the starting lineup in all but one of his appearances. The probable tag suggests that this trend should continue. The five-year veteran is averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over his last 10 outings.

