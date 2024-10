Green is out for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to left Achilles injury management.

Green returned to action Friday after missing time with an Achilles injury, but the Hornets will play it cautiously on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. With Cody Martin (core) questionable and Brandon Miller (hip) out, Tidjane Salaun could be in store for extended minutes. Green should be able to return to Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.