Josh Green headshot

Josh Green Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Green (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.

Green is set to miss his first game since Oct. 26 due to right foot soreness, and his next opportunity to feature will come Friday against the Clippers. With Cody Martin (abdomen) also on the shelf, Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries could see a bump in playing time. Over his last five outings, Green has averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 28.4 minutes per contest.

Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
