Josh Green Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left shoulder soreness.

Green landed a probable designation ahead of Wednesday's tilt due to pain in his left shoulder, and it seems he aggravated the injury. Green will finish the contest with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday against Sacramento. Jusuf Nurkic started the second half in Green's place. Expect Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries to see more minutes as well.