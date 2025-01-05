Fantasy Basketball
Josh Green News: Cleared to play

Published on January 5, 2025

Green (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Green, Brandon Miller (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) have all been upgraded to available. Green hasn't missed a game since Oct. 26 and has averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes over his last 11 appearances (all starts).

