Josh Green News: Good to go against Utah

Green (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against Utah.

As expected, Green will shed a probable designation with a shoulder injury for the second end of Charlotte's back-to-back Monday. The 2020 first-rounder should be able to handle his usual workload in the starting lineup. Over his last seven appearances, Green has averaged 9.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes.