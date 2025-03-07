Josh Green News: Good to go Friday

Green (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Green will shake off a probable tag due to the illness that forced him to miss Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old forward has appeared in eight outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest.