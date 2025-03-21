Josh Green News: Held to five points

Green notched five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York.

Green continues to be a non-factor on the offensive end for Charlotte. Despite playing 26.7 minutes per game over his last eight appearances, Green is averaging 5.4 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field with 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.