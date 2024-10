Green (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.

Green hasn't played since Oct. 10 against Memphis due to Achilles soreness. The 23-year-old played a significant role off the bench for Dallas last season, and he will likely step into the starting lineup for the Hornets in the 2024-25 campaign. If Green is unable to go Wednesday, Cody Martin and Tidjane Salaun are both candidates to pick up extra minutes.