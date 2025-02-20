Josh Green News: Logs 34 minutes in win

Green totaled four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers.

Green started and played significant minutes Wednesday, but didn't see much of a role on offense. Since Brandon Miller's season-ending injury Jan. 17, the 2020 first-round pick has remained a secondary scoring option, but he has seen a slight uptick in production, averaging 9.2 points on 52.4 percent shooting in 13 games.