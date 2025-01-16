Josh Green News: Minimal impact in win

Green closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Jazz with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes.

Green has failed to score double-digit points in each of his last five appearances. The 24-year-old forward has also seen his playing time fluctuate greatly over that span, logging as few as 13 minutes and as many as 35. Green's scoring has taken a dip this season, largely due to shooting just 40.8 percent from the field.