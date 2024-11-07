Josh Green News: Muted impact in win

Green finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Pistons.

Green failed to score during Wednesday's win and has tallied double-digit points just once this season. Despite the 24-year-old forward starting, Cody Martin logged more minutes (28) off the bench. Green is averaging 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.3 minutes on 41.9 percent shooting from the field across six appearances this season.