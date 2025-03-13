Fantasy Basketball
Josh Green headshot

Josh Green News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Green closed Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hawks with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes.

Despite a healthy workload, Green wasn't able to make much of an impact on the stat sheet. He's been way too cold from the field to trust in most fantasy formats -- over his last 10 outings, Green has hit 26.9 percent from the field with averages of 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

