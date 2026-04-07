Josh Green headshot

Josh Green News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Green had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across seven minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.

Green played no more than seven minutes for the third time in the past four games, having seemingly moved to the fringe of the rotation. Despite a small amount of defensive upside, Green's lack of offensive versatility makes him a non-factor on that end of the floor.

Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Green See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
90 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
133 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
160 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
162 days ago