Josh Green News: Muted role continues
Green had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across seven minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.
Green played no more than seven minutes for the third time in the past four games, having seemingly moved to the fringe of the rotation. Despite a small amount of defensive upside, Green's lack of offensive versatility makes him a non-factor on that end of the floor.
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