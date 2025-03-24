Josh Green News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Green (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

After missing Sunday's game against Miami with a shoulder injury, Green is set to return to Charlotte's lineup Tuesday. Green has averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes over 11 games in the month of March, leaving him with little fantasy appeal outside of triples and swipes.