Josh Green News: Offers little in starting role

Green registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to Boston.

Green was a non-factor in the loss, producing very little in terms of tangible numbers despite starting and playing 23 minutes. While he is a solid enough defensive presence, his efforts do not translate to meaningful value. He should continue to feature in the rotation but nights like this are going to come more often than not.