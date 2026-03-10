Josh Green News: Passive again in victory
Green ended with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over Portland.
Green scored no more than six points for the sixth time in the past seven games, continuing to offer very little in terms of tangible production. Although he can be an impactful player, particularly on the defensive end, his efforts rarely translate into fantasy value. In 42 games thus far, he has averaged just 5.0 points and 1.1 three-pointers in 16.8 minutes per contest, leaving him well outside the top 300.
