Josh Green News: Poor production despite start
Green ended Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Heat with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes.
Green continues to start for the Hornets, although his production tells another story. To this point, he has scored double-digits only five times, with a season-high total of just 15 points, coming in back-to-back games earlier in the month. He should continue to play meaningful minutes but as we have seen throughout his career, meaningful production is unlikely to follow.
