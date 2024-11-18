Josh Green News: Posts solid scoring production
Green finished Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers with 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.
Green put up 15 points for a second straight game with the help of a stellar shooting performance. He's drilled five triples on six attempts over this stretch. It remains to be seen whether Green can remain a reliable scoring option considering he averaged 4.6 points in his first nine appearances of the season prior to this recent hot spell.
