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Josh Green News: Scoreless in 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:18pm

Green provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat.

Green remains miles off the fantasy radar as a very small part of Charlotte's rotation. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging just 17.0 minutes per contest.

Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
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