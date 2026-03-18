Josh Green News: Scoreless in 14 minutes
Green provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat.
Green remains miles off the fantasy radar as a very small part of Charlotte's rotation. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging just 17.0 minutes per contest.
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