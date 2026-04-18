Josh Green News: Scoreless in season-ending loss
Green produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 10 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
Green logged 11 or fewer minutes for a sixth straight game and didn't make much of an impact in his limited run during Charlotte's season-ending loss. The 25-year-old swingman missed the Hornets' first 24 regular-season games after undergoing left shoulder surgery in June and saw his role decline in 2025-26, averaging 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 15.7 minutes per game across 58 regular-season appearances off the bench. He's under contract for one more season.
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