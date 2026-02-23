Josh Green News: Scores 12 points off bench
Green notched 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 victory over the Wizards.
Green has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The 25-year-old forward has seen his role slightly increase in February, averaging 18.1 minutes per game after hovering around 15 minutes per contest in December and January. The former Mavericks wing is producing 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 threes, 1.0 steal and 0.8 assists this month.
