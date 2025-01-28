Josh Green News: Scores 15 points in loss

Green ended Monday's 112-107 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals over 33 minutes.

With LaMelo Ball leaving this game after just nine minutes with an ankle injury, Green is one of a number of players who will need to step up offensively for the Hornets. Green is certainly trending in the right direction, as he's been a top-60 player in nine-category formats over his last three games with 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes.