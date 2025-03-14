Josh Green News: Season-high 20 points in win

Green produced 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 145-134 victory over San Antonio.

It was a season-high scoring output by Green, who also tied a season best with four steals during this high-scoring affair. The 24-year-old swingman is still averaging only 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes across his last 13 contests, so Green's fantasy appeal remains limited to swipes and treys in category-based settings despite Friday's outburst.