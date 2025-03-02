Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Green headshot

Josh Green News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Green notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 loss to the Wizards.

Green hasn't been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Hornets despite being a regular starter, but he's managed to score in double digits in three of his previous eight contests. Over that span, he's averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game. Green isn't expected to be a difference-making player in most fantasy formats, but he could have decent upside as a streaming option in deep formats, particularly in games where the Hornets are shorthanded.

Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now