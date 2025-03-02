Josh Green News: Solid all-around performance

Green notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 loss to the Wizards.

Green hasn't been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Hornets despite being a regular starter, but he's managed to score in double digits in three of his previous eight contests. Over that span, he's averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game. Green isn't expected to be a difference-making player in most fantasy formats, but he could have decent upside as a streaming option in deep formats, particularly in games where the Hornets are shorthanded.