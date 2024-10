Hart is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle impingement.

Hart posted 20 points (8-15 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's win over Indiana, but he came away from the game with an ankle issue. The severity remains unclear, but if he's sidelined, Miles McBride (knee) would be a candidate to enter the starting lineup.