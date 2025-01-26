Josh Hart Injury: Dealing with knee soreness

Hart (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Hart is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 19 due to right knee soreness. The 29-year-old has stuffed the stat sheet of late, and he has averaged 12.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.4 steals across 40.6 minutes per game in his last five outings. If Hart is sidelined, Precious Achiuwa and Cameron Payne will likely see an uptick in playing time.