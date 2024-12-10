Josh Hart Injury: Dealing with sprained ankle
Hart is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Hawks due to a sprained left ankle.
Hart may miss his first game of the season Wednesday after playing only 32 minutes during Monday's win over Toronto, his fewest since Nov. 25. If Hart is sidelined, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa would be candidates for increased roles.
