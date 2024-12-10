Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Dealing with sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 2:43pm

Hart is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Hawks due to a sprained left ankle.

Hart may miss his first game of the season Wednesday after playing only 32 minutes during Monday's win over Toronto, his fewest since Nov. 25. If Hart is sidelined, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa would be candidates for increased roles.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now