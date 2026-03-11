Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:04pm

Hart (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Hart is expected to sit out this game for maintenance reasons. With his news, the Knicks may rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
