Josh Hart Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Hart (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Hart is expected to sit out this game for maintenance reasons. With his news, the Knicks may rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.
